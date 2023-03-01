Quiet and drier weather to close out the week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a wet and breezy start to the week the second half will be quiet and dry. Tonight clouds will continue to be around, winds will settle down and temps will fall into the single digits to low 20s across the area. Winds will remain out of the north going from 15 mph sustained to 5 mph. Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with highs on either side of the freezing line. Most of the area will see highs in the upper 20s to low 30s with warmer temps in the mid-30s across far southeastern Minnesota and north-central Iowa. Winds Thursday will be out of the north shifting to the east around 5 mph.

Thursday night is mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper teens, and winds east-southeast around 5-10 mph. Friday temps will rebound back into the mid to upper 30s under a partly sunny sky. Dry weather will be in place for the first half of the weekend with a chance for a rain-snow mix returning Sunday into Monday.

