State Board recognizes local Mayo Clinic ambulance services

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local Mayo Clinic ambulance services were recognized for outstanding service to their community.

The state’s Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board has recognized the ambulance services in Albert Lea, Austin and Fairmont for providing outstanding pre-hospital clinical care in 2022.

The measures to be recognized included evaluating the quality of patient care in cases of strokes, chest pain, trauma and pediatrics.

The 95 services in Minnesota recognized had to achieve a performance rating of 80 percent or higher in five or more individual performance measures.

