Today is National Minnesota Day

Minnesota joined the Union on May 11 of 1858, making it the 32nd state; that’s why the day is...
Minnesota joined the Union on May 11 of 1858, making it the 32nd state; that's why the day is celebrated on the 32nd week from the Fourth of July.
By Avery Joseph
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is a special day for Minnesotans, as it’s National Minnesota Day.

Minnesota joined the Union on May 11 of 1858, making it the 32nd state; that’s why the day is celebrated on the 32nd week from the Fourth of July.

Some fun ways to participate include touring museums around the state, exploring one or many of our 10,000 lakes, enjoying a juicy burger or hotdish and sharing a favorite picture of a Minnesotan experience at the National Day Calendar’s Minnesota page.

