Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Children’s bookshelf literacy project launched at laundromats

The organization and MSU Mankato are partnering to install bookshelves at local laundromats.
The organization and MSU Mankato are partnering to install bookshelves at local laundromats.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way and groups at Minnesota State University Mankato wants to give children more access to the world of reading.

The organization and MSU Mankato are partnering to install bookshelves at three area laundromats that are participating so far in the “Stomper’s Bookcase” project.

The university’s Community Engagement Office and Sigma Nu Fraternity approached United Way about the project.

Other projects like this have been started in other communities around the country.

By putting books in these places that are available for children to read or take home, the organizations aim to increase children’s literacy.

Capstone donated books through the United Way’s Books for Kids program, while Lloyd Lumber provided similar services -- donating supplies, construction and installation of the shelves.

Sigma Nu will be maintaining the regular upkeep and book rotation.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato

Latest News

FILE -- Mankato's own pickleball destination, the Picklebarn, hosts this up and coming sport
New Picklebarn to hold grand opening this weekend
FILE -- On Mar. 12,, an hour of sleep will be lost, due to daylight saving time and altering...
MCHS offers tips on healthy sleeping for daylight saving time
Public safety says those inside the home were able to get out safely after being alerted by...
Fire causes $35,000 in damages to Mankato home
A committee representing each campus foundation selects one outstanding SCC graduate as a...
SCC Outstanding Alumni nominations sought