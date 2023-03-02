City of Mankato to remove ash trees

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato officials are closing off real estate for the Emerald Ash Borer in the city.

An ash tree management project begins next week.

The work will focus along Balcerzak Drive, between Warren Street and South Victory Drive.

Eighty-five percent of all trees on Balcerzak Drive are Ash Trees and potential nesting spots for the invasive insect.

Starting Mar. 6, poor-quality ash trees will be removed and ground into woodchips for reuse. Motorists may experience temporary lane closure during the removal process.

The work is expected to be completed within two weeks.

Other management projects including stump grinding and planting will begin in April and May.

