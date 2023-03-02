Fire causes $35,000 in damages to Mankato home

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato home is damaged by fire early Thursday morning.

Public Safety was called to the fire at 204 Shaubut St. just before 3:30 Thursday morning.

When they arrived, firefighters found smoke coming from the roof of the house and put out the fire.

Public safety says those inside the home were able to get out safely after being alerted by smoke detectors. There were no injuries.

Damages are estimated at $35,000 and the cause is under investigation.

