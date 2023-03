ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Luverne boys’ hockey program defeated top-seeded New Ulm 4-2 in the Section 3A title game inside Don Roberts Ice Rink on Wednesday.

The Eagles finish the season with a 23-4 overall record. The Cardinals advance to the Class A state tournament at Xcel Energy Center.

