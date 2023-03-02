MCHS offers tips on healthy sleeping for daylight saving time

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With daylight saving time just around the corner, Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) is offering tips on sleep health.

On Mar. 12,, an hour of sleep will be lost, due to daylight saving time and altering someone’s sleep schedule can have a greater effect on your health than one might think.

“This loss causes sleep deprivation and sleepiness in most people and can linger for days to weeks,” says Rachel Ziegler, M.D., a physician in Sleep Medicine at MCHS “To minimize the effects, you can make gradual adjustments.”

Dr. Ziegler recommends these tips to manage the transition to daylight saving time:

Go to bed 15 minutes early, starting several days before the change, and increase by 15 minutes every couple of nights — Make an extra effort to be well-rested the week before the time change.

If you feel sleepy the Sunday after the change to daylight saving time -- take a short 15-20- minute nap in the early afternoon nap closer to bedtime!

Assess how a nap affects your sleep quality — For many, napping can make nighttime sleeping more difficult. For others, however, a short nap can be revitalizing without affecting nighttime sleep. Learn how to get the most out of napping.

Avoid sleeping in an hour longer in the morning!.

In general, one should try to go to bed and wake up at the same time each day. This helps the body regulate sleep. Waking up at the same time on the weekends which can also make Monday mornings a litter more tolerable.

The essential benefits of a good night sleep include:

Learning and memory — Sleep allows the brain to better process new experiences and knowledge, and improves comprehension and memory.

Metabolism and weight — Sleep helps regulate the hormones that affect and control appetite. Some studies have shown that during sleep deprivation, the normal hormonal balance is affected and appetite increases.

Cardiovascular health — Sleep disorders, including sleep apnea , have been linked to hypertension , increased stress hormone levels and i rregular heartbeat .

Mood — Insufficient sleep can make people more agitated or moody the following day. Chronic sleep deprivation can contribute to long-term mood disorders, such as depression or anxiety.

Immunity — During sleep, the immune system releases proteins called cytokines. These proteins deal with stress, fight infections and decrease inflammation in the body. Without enough sleep, these protective proteins and other important infection-fighting cells are reduced. Our body needs adequate sleep to fight infections and inflammation.

Alertness Lack of sleep can take a toll on perception and judgment — At work, the effects of little to no sleep can be seen in reduced efficiency and productivity, errors and accidents. It also can be deadly, such as drowsy driving fatalities.

