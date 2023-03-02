New Picklebarn to hold grand opening this weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s Picklebarn will have its grand opening this weekend.

The Picklebarn is an indoor facility for pickleball, pingpong, and more recreational sports and training.

On Mar. 4 and 5, the Picklebarn will host full-day activities to celebrate the facility’s grand opening.

“Don’t be nervous to give pickleball a try,” said Sidney Elofson, co-owner of the Picklebar. “It can be intimidating when you watch the higher-level people play, but anyone can come and enjoy it right away. We do a free, 30 minute lesson any time for anyone who just wants to come and just learn. Eveyrone has been so nice to us, so we’re grateful and we’re excited to be open.”

The Picklebarn has eight in-door courts and an upper-level sit-down area.

The Picklebarn is located on 90 Power Dr. in Mankato.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.