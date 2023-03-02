A pleasant weekend; rain and snow possible early next week

The upcoming weekend will be relatively low-key and pleasant. We’ll have a bit more cloud cover than sunshine with highs in the low to mid 30s on Friday and Saturday, mid to upper 30s on Sunday. There will be plenty of melting going on, and that could lead to patchy fog and frosty roads at night when temperatures drop below freezing. Our next chance of precipitation comes late this weekend into early next week with a system that could bring rain, freezing rain and snow to much of our region. It’s still a bit early to get specific, but, depending on the track of the system, travel impacts and even some snow accumulation is possible from Sunday afternoon through Monday. I’m not terribly concerned right now, because there’s a possibility that the system will stay to our south. For now, keep an eye on the forecast. We will have updates as we get closer.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the upper teens to low 20s.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and a bit warmer with highs climbing into the mid 30s. Patchy fog and frosty roads and surfaces are possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Saturday will be similar to Friday with highs in the mid 30s.

We are watching a system that will have the potential to bring rain, freezing rain and snow from Sunday afternoon through Monday. It’s still early, but there is the potential for some snow accumulation with the system. Everything will depend upon where this thing tracks. Stay tuned, we will have updates as we get closer.

The rest of next week will bring slightly cooler temperatures with off and on chances for snow throughout the week.

