Quieter, seasonal weather this weekend, change in weather next week

Quiet weather conditions along with seasonal temperatures will close out the week ahead of some weather changes next week.

Today will be slightly cooler than average but still not too bad. Skies will be mostly cloudy despite pockets of sunshine here and there. Winds will be light with temperatures rising into the upper-20s by the afternoon hours. Tonight will remain on the cloudy and quiet side as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Friday morning.

Friday will be on the more seasonal side despite mostly cloudy skies sticking around. We will still see pockets of sunshine throughout the day as temperatures rise into the mid-30s by the afternoon hours with light winds up to 10 mph. With these mild temperatures, melting snow will likely take place throughout the day. Due to the expected melting, as temperatures dip into the low to mid-20s overnight, areas of patchy fog will likely form. This will lead to some reduced visibility around the area throughout the overnight hours and Saturday morning.

Saturday will be another seasonal afternoon with cloudy skies and areas of patchy fog through the morning hours. As temperatures slowly rise into the mid-30s by the afternoon hours, the fog will gradually dissipate. With temperatures expected to hover in the mid-30s, more melting is expected which means we could see more areas of fog throughout the overnight hours into Sunday morning as temperatures dip into the upper-teens.

Sunday will be the day we have a change in the weather pattern move into the area. A low pressure system will pass through portions of the area bringing some active weather and a cold front. Starting with the late morning hours, a rain/snow mix will move through the area, continuing throughout the day. We will also have an increase in winds as they reach up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s, which is why we are looking at a rain/snow mix vs. just rain or just snow. The rain/snow mix will likely continue overnight with a little more snow expected as temperatures dip into the low-30s by Monday morning.

Monday will continue with the rain/snow mix in the area and mild temperatures. As temperatures rise into the mid-30s by the afternoon hours, we will see the snow mixed with rain become a more even rain/snow mix with more rain than snow as temperatures rise above 32. Winds will remain breezy throughout the day up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. The rain/snow mix will continue through the afternoon hours before clearing out through the evening hours leaving behind cloudy skies and temperatures dropping into the mid-20s by Tuesday morning.

The rest of next week we will have a gradual drop in temperatures after the passage of a cold front along with increased snow chances through the end of the week. Winds will remain breezy anywhere between 10 and 20 mph with gusts ranging between 20 and 30 mph at times.

Tuesday will be quiet despite a breeze and a chance of flurries with temperatures in the low-30s through the afternoon. Temperatures will dip into the low-20s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start off with cloudy skies and temperatures rising into the low-30s by the afternoon hours with a breeze sticking around. Late Wednesday night, snow is projected to move into the area and continue through the night as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Thursday morning.

The rest of next week into the start of next weekend will remain on the breezy and snowy side with on and off snow showers possible as temperatures continue to drop into the mid-20s by the weekend. Snow will start to fizzle out between Friday and Saturday with flurries still possible throughout Saturday.

