Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley to return to Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley will return to Iowa next week for her Iowa Tour, her campaign announced Thursday.

She will be hosting a series of Town Halls in western Iowa and will participate in a foreign policy event with Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst in Des Moines.

Haley’s campaign released the following schedule:

A Town Hall with Nikki Haley

Wednesday, March 8, 6:00 PM

Doors Open at 5:00 PM

Room at the Thunderbowl 1900 Madison Ave Council Bluffs, IA 51503

A Town Hall with Nikki Haley

Thursday, March 9, 6:00 PM

Doors Open at 5:00 PM

LongView Farms, 20965 650th Ave, Nevada, IA 50201

The Bastion Institute

Friday, March 10, 10:00 AM

Doors Open at 9:30 AM

Horizon Events Center 2100 NW 100th St, Clive, IA 50325

