SCC Outstanding Alumni nominations sought

By Michael McShane
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College (SCC) North Mankato and Faribault Campus Foundations are accepting nominations for the 2023 SCC Outstanding Alumni awards.

A committee representing each campus foundation selects one outstanding SCC graduate as a recipient each year.

The award honors SCC alumni who have achieved and maintained high standings in their profession, had a widespread effect on their communities, and demonstrate a long-term commitment to their personal and professional achievements.

SCC has handed out this award since 1989.

