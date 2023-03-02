Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Tennessee woman is first Black female puppeteer on ‘Sesame Street’

Megan Piphus is the first Black female puppeteer on "Sesame Street."
Megan Piphus is the first Black female puppeteer on "Sesame Street."(WSMV)
By Alexandria Adams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Although the beloved children’s show “Sesame Street” has been on the air since 1969, it wasn’t until 2020 that the program had its first Black female puppeteer.

Megan Piphus, from Nashville, told WSMV she was 10 years old when she was first introduced to puppetry and ventriloquism by a woman at her church.

“I remember that experience so vividly of making children laugh and smile and also learning something,” she said. “That became my passion. I really found it as a way for me to open up and to express myself in a different way.”

Piphus appeared on national television throughout the years, showcasing her ventriloquism skills.

In March 2020, Piphus got a call from “Sesame Street” offering for her to learn their style of puppeteering.

“I absolutely never made ‘Sesame Street’ a goal because it is the pinnacle of the art of puppetry,” Piphus said.

Piphus’s character on the show is a 6-year-old Black girl named Gabrielle. She said Gabrielle came at a time when racial injustice was in the headlines.

She said “Sesame Street” is able to respond to national events by breaking down complicated and sensitive topics so that children can understand.

“We had the opportunity to respond to the George Floyd civil rights protest. That was my very first project,” Piphus said.

Viewers have reportedly had a positive response to the addition of the Gabrielle character and Piphus’ work on the show.

“A woman posted a picture of her daughter next to Gabrielle. Her daughter was 6 years old and her name was Gabrielle and she had two puffs, just like Gabrielle,” Piphus said. “She just mentioned how joyous it made her daughter and feel special to see someone like her.”

Alongside her puppeteering, Piphus is a wife and mother of two young boys who she hopes she’s inspiring with her unique and historic career.

“I dream of making it work because I don’t want to just tell my boys to dream big, I want to show them how,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato

Latest News

One person is dead after an employee at a Hobby Lobby distribution center opens fire.
Police: Fatal shooting at Hobby Lobby distribution center in Oklahoma City
One dead after an employee at a Hobby Lobby distribution center opens fire.
Manager shot, killed at Hobby Lobby warehouse
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap
A Detroit family says their dog helped save their baby in a fire.
Dog helps rescue baby in fire; family trying to recover after losing everything