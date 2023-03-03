Your Photos
After brain-eating amoeba death in Florida, community members express concerns

At least one person has died from a brain-eating amoeba in Charlotte County, Florida. (Source: WFTX/CNN)
By WFTX staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:17 AM CST
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFTX) - At least one person has died from a brain-eating amoeba in Charlotte County, Florida.

Officials are asking the public to avoid rinsing their sinuses with tap water after person living in the county became infected with a rare amoeba called Naegleria fowleri and died.

“This is the first time that I’ve heard anything like this so I think it’s safe. I wouldn’t worry about it at this point,” county resident Frank Petrock said.

Attempts to get answers from county leaders about the death were met with no response.

It’s this lack of information that’s concerning to some residents like Claudia, whose last name wasn’t provided, and other parents at the splash pad a McGuire park who said they’re feeling left in the dark.

“It’s scary to hear that, like I said, there was no information, I haven’t heard anything about it,” she said.

It’s believed the person who died became infected through tap water as they rinsed their sinuses.

The Department of Health said there is no risk of infection by drinking tap water but to avoid water entering the nose.

The department provides informational packets at its main county office. Inside, you’ll find information about water safety, a nasal clip and a small card relating to the amoeba.

The death still has some baffled, like Petrock.

“Apparently they were being safe but, you know, they just took it for granted that the water was no problem,” he said.

One of the first things Petrock noticed at the splash pad, he said, was the distinct smell of chlorine.

“It’s not a bad thing to have extra chlorine in it, but you know you can’t put too much. But you can smell it; you always can smell it,” he said.

Whether it’s higher amounts of chlorine or a nasal clip, some are thinking twice before entering the water

“We’re actually thinking about going to the water park and now I’m like I’m going to think about it before I do anything like that now,” Claudia said.

Copyright 2023 WFTX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

