Bockfest back in New Ulm this weekend

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The nation’s longest-running Bockfest makes its annual return to New Ulm this weekend!

Schell’s Brewery will host its 36th Bockfest on Saturday, March 4.

From 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., attendees can enjoy Schell’s beer, brats, and live music, as well as hunt for bocks around the brewery grounds.

You must be at least 21 years old and bring an ID to participate in the event.

Organizers say around 7,000 attendees have been coming to the grounds each year to carry out the traditions of Bockfest and celebrate the end of Winter.

”So, the idea is to get Minnesotans out of the house. We hide these kind of box Silhouettes in the park, around the brewery, and the history goes that if you find all seven bocks of Winter, it brings an early end to Winter. By all means, get out here and try to find those things so we can get this thing done with and move on to Spring,” said Kyle Marti, Vice President of Operations at Schell’s Brewery.

Tickets are $10 online or at the gate. Organizers say a portion of all ticket sales will go toward the Ivy House, which provides care to families in need.

