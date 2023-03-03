Your Photos
Bradley James Westphal pleads guilty to 3rd degree murder for death of Connie Havens

By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - A man has pleaded guilty to murdering Connie Havens,

On Mon., Feb. 27, Bradley James Westphal, 38, of Olivia, pled guilty to Murder in the Third Degree for the death of 56-year-old Connie Marie Havens, also of Olivia.

On the morning of July 19, 2021, law enforcement responded to Westphal’s residence for a report of an unresponsive female. The woman was transported to the hospital and later died. Ms. Havens and her daughter had been at the residence, late the previous day, when Westphal provided Havens with what he claimed was a Percocet.

According to toxicology reports, the substance was actually fentanyl.

During initial statements to authorities, Mr. Westphal stated that Ms. Havens had brought the pills to the residence herself. However, at the plea hearing, Mr. Westphal admitted to providing the pills to Ms. Havens.

The investigation determined that as Ms. Havens struggled to breath, Mr. Westphal failed to call 911; instead removing drugs and drug paraphernalia from the residence.

Law enforcement officers discovered the drugs and drug paraphernalia in a vehicle stored on Mr. Westphal’s property. Evidence determined that Mr. Westphal called people and sent Facebook messages prior to attempting to contact 911.

Ms. Havens is survived by her 10 children.

Sentencing for Westphal is on May 23, 2023 at the Renville County Courthouse in Olivia.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

