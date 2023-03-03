Catch the Mavericks in the CCHA Quarterfinals on KEYC Circle
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s another exciting weekend of Maverick men’s hockey on KEYC Circle!
It’s a best of 3 series in the CCHA quarterfinals against Lake Superior State.
Puck drop tonight is set for 7:07 from the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Saturday’s puck drop is 6:07 and if necessary, on Sunday at 5:07.
You can watch on KEYC Circle over-the-air on channel 12-3, Charter channel 193 and Midco channel 595.
