Gov. Walz signs felon voting bill into law

Formerly incarcerated Minnesotans now have something to vote about.
Formerly incarcerated Minnesotans now have something to vote about.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz restored voting rights to Minnesota felons on parole or probation after a bill signing this morning.

Legislation was passed by the state house of representatives and then Senate last week.

The Minnesota Supreme Court weighed in on the issue, deferring it to the legislature rather than make a judicial decision to restore voting rights.

Prior to today’s bill signing, formerly incarcerated felons would only have their voting rights restored once their sentence was completed, including probation or parole requirements.

