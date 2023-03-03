Your Photos
JCC wins back-to-back Class A state championships, 9th in program history

By Mary Rominger
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Jackson County Central wrestling program dominated its way to a second-consecutive Class A state championship inside Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.

The top-seeded Huskies started the day with a 48-17 win over West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville in the quarterfinals. Then, the squad followed that performance up with a 54-18 semifinal victory over fifth-seeded Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted.

JCC met Caledonia/Houston in the championship match, where the Huskies put together a 43-19 final score to secure back-to-back championships for the powerhouse.

