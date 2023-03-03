Living Earth Center says SSND site sale won’t have an impact

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It was recently announced that the School Sisters of Notre Dame signed a purchase agreement with Drummer Growth. Yet the Living earth center just announced that the community garden wont be impacted by this decision.

They says in the coming months, the living Earth Center will work with Drummer Growth to develop a transition plan

They will remain a sponsored ministry of the School Sisters of Notre Dame.

The center says their operations and programs to cultivate food will continue no matter where they are physically rooted.

“The thing that I want to make sure that everybody knows is that living Earth Center isn’t going anywhere despite changes that are probably pending and coming and we have a framework that’s in place. And now the details of that framework really need to kind of be fit in I think the big thing that we want to make sure that we’re doing is is listening,” said Laura Marsala Peterson, Executive Director of the Living Earth Center.

The center is inviting anyone interested to participate in their long-range vision through online surveys and summer listening sessions. They welcome any ideas and suggestions for their future.

