Mankato Symphony Orchestra announces winners of inaugural Young Artist Competitions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The winners are in for the Mankato Symphony Orchestra.

The Mankato Symphony announced the winners of the inaugural Young Artist Competitions.

The event was held on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.

Almost two dozen elite high school musicians from all over the state competed in the event.

Students competed in both solo and ensemble categories.

A brass quartet from Waseca High School received first place in the ensemble category.

Comprised of Ethan Stenzel, Mason Jes, Noah Dahle, and Elias Nevalainen, the quartet performed Londonderry Air.

Waseca High School music teacher Devon Lawrence served as the group’s chamber coach. Each member of the quartet won $500 and has an opportunity to perform side by side with the Mankato Symphony Orchestra this fall.

Coming in second place for soloist prize was Cellist Sophia Alexander, of Minneapolis.

She won a $750 prize for her performance of Tchaikovsky’s Rococo Variations.

The top soloist prize went to pianist Jacob Taggart, of Blaine, MN, for his performance of Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1, 3rd Movement.

In addition to $1,500, this fall, Taggart will have opportunity to perform his solo with the Mankato Symphony Orchestra.

