Mankato’s Annual Clean-up to kick off in May

Mankato residents billed for garbage service will be able to dispose of unwanted items at no...
Mankato residents billed for garbage service will be able to dispose of unwanted items at no additional cost.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is asking public to participating in the upcoming Mankato’s Annual Clean-up.

Mankato’s Annual Clean-up will be held in May at the Public Works Center, located at 501 S. Victory Dr., with scheduled drop-off dates and times for eligible residents.

During the clean-up, Mankato residents billed for garbage service in Mankato are able to dispose of unwanted items at no additional cost.

As the event gets closer, more information will be mailed to eligible households come late March and early April.

