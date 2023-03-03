Mankato’s Annual Clean-up to kick off in May

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is asking public to participating in the upcoming Mankato’s Annual Clean-up.

Mankato’s Annual Clean-up will be held in May at the Public Works Center, located at 501 S. Victory Dr., with scheduled drop-off dates and times for eligible residents.

During the clean-up, Mankato residents billed for garbage service in Mankato are able to dispose of unwanted items at no additional cost.

As the event gets closer, more information will be mailed to eligible households come late March and early April.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.