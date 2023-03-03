Your Photos
Maverick Insider: MSU men’s hockey embarks on pivotal playoff series

By Rob Clark and Mary Rominger
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -On this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, MSU men’s hockey star Cade Borchardt joins the show to talk about winning the regular season title while also previewing the upcoming playoff series against Lake Superior State.

Later, MSU indoor track and field star Lexie Hurst joins the program to talk about what it will take to defend the team’s national title this year.

