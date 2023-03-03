A mild weekend; rain and snow likely Sunday

The weekend is here! There won’t be a lot of sunshine, but high temperatures will be above average all weekend long. We are tracking a weak disturbance that will bring a few flurries on Saturday morning. A more significant system will bring rain and snow on Sunday and Monday. An inch or two of snow is possible with this system, but there is still some uncertainty regarding the track of the system, so that could change. With the warmer temperatures, there will be a lot of melting, and that extra moisture in the air will bring fog and frost when temperatures drop below freezing at night. If you are traveling this weekend, especially at night and when temperatures are below freezing, be prepared for icy patches. Especially on bridges and overpasses.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy with occasional glimpses of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 30s. Tonight will be cloudy with fog and frost on the roads. Temperatures will drop into the mid 20s by daybreak.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 30s during the afternoon. A weak front will slip through Saturday morning, bringing a light dusting of snow and/or a few sprinkles. Fog and frost will develop again on Saturday night.

Rain and snow are likely on Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday. Liquid precipitation amounts of a quarter to a half-inch will be possible, with some of that falling in the form of snow. As of right now, it looks like around an inch or two of snow will be possible in the Mankato area, with lesser amounts to the south. Three to four inches of snow are possible across portions of central and northern Minnesota. However, this could change depending on the track of the system. If the center of the system drifts north, there will be more warm air, which means more rain than snow. If the system drifts south, colder air will help produce a bit more snow. The Weather Team will be tracking this one and will have updates as it develops.

Even though there will be rain and snow on Sunday and Monday, it will still be mild with highs in the mid to upper 30s. You might expect just rain with temperatures like that, but the air aloft will be quite a bit colder, and snow that falls up there won’t have time to melt before it reaches the ground.

After our Sunday/Monday system, long-range models are hinting that temperatures will cool down a bit, with multiple chances of light snow throughout next week.

