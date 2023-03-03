Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MN education scores lowest in decades

The changes take effect on the September 2020 national ACT test date and are meant to improve...
The changes take effect on the September 2020 national ACT test date and are meant to improve students’ test-taking experience and increase their opportunities for college admissions and scholarships.(KEYC News Now)
By Avery Joseph
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota schools are seeing the lowest test scores in decades.

According to the 2022 Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment, 19 school districts statewide did not have a single student test proficient in math.

According to the 2022 Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment, 19 school districts statewide did not...
According to the 2022 Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment, 19 school districts statewide did not have a single student test proficient in math.(MDE/The American Experiment)

According to The American Experiment, 55% of Minnesota students statewide weren’t proficient in math and just under 50% cannot read at grade level.

Compared to the National Assessment, Minnesota’s reading and math scores have been declining since 2017.

The scores are the lowest in 30 years.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato

Latest News

FILE -- Co-authored by state representative Jeff Brand of St. Peter, the bill significantly...
Homeless shelter bill passes state
Union officials claim that student workers have had decreases in stipends, are being overworked...
U of M graduate workers unionize
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
Quiet, seasonal conditions expected this weekend ahead of rain/snow mix on Sunday.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 3-3-2023 - clipped version