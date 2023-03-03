Your Photos
Pasta with the Padres back to benefit ECHO Food Shelf

The meal includes spaghetti, breadsticks, and desert.
(KEYC News Now)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Benefit for Echo Food Shelf, Pasta With the Padres, is back for its 15th year.

The benefit will take place at St. Peter and Paul catholic Church at 105 N. 5th St.

The event is free and open to the public and it includes a silent auction. It kicks off at 4pm this Sunday March 5th.

The meal includes spaghetti, breadsticks, and desert.

Echo says donations are always encouraged and welcomed.

The event is sponsored by the Mankato and North Mankato Catholic Parishes.

