Seasonal weekend, rain/snow mix moves in Sunday

Despite cloudy skies through the weekend, seasonal temperatures in the mid-30s will stick around with a rain/snow mix moving in by Sunday.

Today will continue with cloudy skies and areas of fog through the morning hours, with more areas of fog returning overnight. We will see some pockets of sunshine throughout the afternoon in between the cloudy skies as temperatures rise into the mid-30s with light winds mixed in. Tonight will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will continue with mostly cloudy skies and areas of fog through the morning hours. Temperatures will once again rise into the mid-30s with pockets of sunshine and light winds mixed in. Saturday night will remain on the cloudy side as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Sunday morning.

The weather pattern will change Sunday morning with a rain/snow mix. The mixed precipitation will move in through the late morning hours and continue on and off throughout the day. Despite the mixed precipitation in the area, temperatures will remain on the seasonal side with highs hovering in the mid-30s, but windy conditions move in as winds increase up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. The rain/snow mix will come to a lull overnight before returning by early Monday morning as temperatures dip into the low-30s.

Monday will have mostly cloudy skies with the rain/snow mix lingering through the morning hours before clearing out through the early to mid-afternoon hours. Temperatures will still hover in the mid-30s with winds still reaching up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Cloudy skies will stick around heading into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Tuesday morning.

The rest of next week will remain on the rather active side with flurries to light snow chances nearly every day. Temperatures will slowly drop from the mid-30s on Monday and Tuesday afternoon into the mid-20s by Wednesday. The mid-20s with cloudy skies and breezy conditions will stick around into next weekend. We have flurry to light snow chances on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. While this sounds like it could be a lot of snow, we are only looking at flurries to light snow possible which means snow accumulations will be rather light every day.

