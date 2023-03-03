Your Photos
U of M graduate workers unionize

Union officials claim that student workers have had decreases in stipends, are being overworked...
By Avery Joseph
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:58 AM CST
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Graduate workers at the University of Minnesota have been quickly unionizing.

According to the U of M graduate labor union, over 50% of graduate workers have signed union cards since they went public Feb. 20.

Union officials claim that student workers have had decreases in stipends, are being overworked and underpaid.

In addition, they’ve said that they are paying thousands of dollars in fees each year, while having no dependable way to resolve abusive workplace environments.

