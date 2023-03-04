Your Photos
Area wrestlers deliver inside the X to advance to state semifinals

The first day of the state individual wrestling tournament featured over 50 wrestlers from...
The first day of the state individual wrestling tournament featured over 50 wrestlers from Southwest Minnesota.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - High school wrestling programs from Southwest Minnesota qualified over 50 wrestlers to this year’s state tournament – all with aspirations of bringing home individual titles.

On the first day of competition, many area wrestlers advanced past the first round and quarterfinals to secure a spot in the semifinals on Saturday inside Xcel Energy Center.

