Hogue, Mankato East impress at Class A state swim & dive championships

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East boys’ swim & dive team earned medals in seven different championship finals events at the 2022-23 MSHSL boys’ swimming and diving championships on Saturday inside Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center at the University of Minnesota.

The Cougars placed seventh as a team with 132 points at the end of the day’s competition. Jordan Hogue led the black and gold with two top three finishes in the 100 Yard Backstroke and as well as helping the Cougars’ relay teams to a seventh-place medal in the 200 Yard Medley Relay and a school-record second-place finish in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay with a time of 3:14.50.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.