Rain and snow mix Sunday

Emily Merz's Saturday Night Forecast 3/4/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
We’re keeping an eye on a system moving through tomorrow.

The exact track is still a bit uncertain, and the track will affect if we get more snow, more rain, or a healthy mix of both.

What we do know is that we will see a mix of both snow and rain, even though temperatures are well above freezing. This is due to colder air up in the atmosphere, and the warmer temperatures only occurring right near the surface. We can expect about 2 inches of snow in general, but again, this is dependent on if we get more snow or more rain.

This event will last all day tomorrow, clearing out early Monday.

Tuesday will be dry, but then we have snow chances in the forecast again for the remainder of the week. Temperatures are expected to remain near average throughout the week, but cooling as we approach next weekend.

KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 3-3-2023 - clipped version