Several area wrestlers become state champions at Xcel Energy Center

By Mary Rominger
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2022-23 MSHSL state wrestling championships saw several area athletes win individual state titles on Saturday from Xcel Energy Center.

Jackson County Central featured three individual Class A champions, including three-time state champion Nolan Ambrose at 132 pounds, Thomas Freking at 138 pounds and Caleb Vancura at 220 pounds.

St. Clair/Mankato Loyola had two runner-up finishes from Simon Kruse at 120 pounds and Jacob Schimek at 195 pounds. This was just the second time in program history the Cyclones came away two runner ups to state. Early in the program’s history, the Cyclones had two state champions.

Annabelle Petsinger of New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva won the individual title in the girls’ division at 120 pounds.

Lastly, heavyweight Keegan Kuball of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton put forth an electric finish in the 285 pound title match to defeat JCC’s Cameron Scholten.

