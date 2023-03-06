Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

‘17 after 7:30′: Movie theater’s policy prevents teens from buying tickets at night

A Virginia movie theater has launched a new policy preventing teens from buying tickets after 7:30 p.m.
By John Hood and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A Virginia movie theater put a new policy into effect this past weekend that prevents moviegoers under the age of 17 from buying a ticket after 7:30 p.m.

The policy was in effect as of Friday at Movieland in Virginia. Bowtie Cinemas, which owns the theater, announced the new curfew last Monday.

Anyone wanting to buy a ticket after 7:30 p.m. is now required to show their ID.

The policy has drawn criticism from some patrons.

“That’s a shame. Why can’t we let kids be kids?” one moviegoer said as they were getting ready to watch “Creed III.”

Joseph Masher, with Bowtie management, told WWBT the change was made based on customer feedback.

“It will be a more enjoyable movie-going experience for adults so they can enjoy the show without having a family running around, kids running around or getting up and down and all that kind of stuff, so it’s just a more mature movie-going environment, and we think our guests deserve it, and they’ve asked for it,” Masher said.

Masher said no single incident triggered this decision, but the idea is popular in cities across the country.

Those looking to buy a large popcorn and soda Friday night said they couldn’t help but think about the time when they were kids going to the movies.

“I think it’s a little unfair. I remember when I was in high school, one of the top things to do on a Friday or Saturday night is to go out and see a movie with your friends,” one moviegoer told WWBT. “This kind of limits what you can do when you’re a teenager.”

Others said they’re not behind the change because being able to watch a movie on a Friday night with your family is a part of the movie-going experience.

“No, not at all. I mean, I like seeing the movie theater packed. Kids are part of it,” one person said.

Movieland said it would schedule more family movies earlier in the evening to conform with the new policy.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Roughly 3,700 customers are without power in Mankato and North Mankato.
Power outage impacting thousands of customers in Mankato area

Latest News

Genesis Classical Academy, in Winnebago, MN, is hosting its Spring Fling event on Sat., Apr. 1,...
Genesis Classical Academy announces Spring Fling event
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 14
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 14
An alligator has been put to death after biting a Florida man over the weekend.
Alligator attacks Florida man outside front door
Monte Eckles, 56, has been arrested on 1st degree murder charges in Britt, Iowa.
Iowa man arrested for 1st degree murder of woman in Britt