City of St. Peter celebrates being named a ‘Smart Energy Provider’

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of St. Peter has something to get energized about!

St. Peter was named as a Smart Energy Provider (SEP) by the American Public Power Association for showing a dedication to exploring initiatives that support the goal of providing safe, reliable, low-priced, and sustainable electric service.

The SEP designation is held by only 101 of more than 2,000 public power utilities nationwide.

There are more than 2,000 public power utilities nationwide.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.