Genesis Classical Academy announces Spring Fling event

By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s almost time for the Spring fling in Fairmont!

Genesis Classical Academy, in Winnebago, MN, is hosting its Spring Fling event on Sat., Apr. 1, at the National Guard Armory.

Dinner will be served from 5-7 p.m.

Spring Fling events also include a silent auction from 5-7 pm, a live auction, raffle, and live entertainment by The Echos Big Band.

The cost of dinner, for adults, is $15; for children 12 and under, the cost is $7. 

Tickets can be purchased in advance at First Financial Bank, Winnebago, or Genesis Classical Academy.

Tickets are also available at the door.

