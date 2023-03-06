Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Iowa man arrested for 1st degree murder of woman in Britt

Monte Eckles, 56, has been arrested on 1st degree murder charges in Britt, Iowa.
Monte Eckles, 56, has been arrested on 1st degree murder charges in Britt, Iowa.(Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRITT, Iowa (KEYC) - A Britt, Iowa man has been arrested for 1st degree murder for the stabbing death of a woman on Saturday.

The Britt Police were called to a disturbance at a home on 4th street southeast just after 7:00 Saturday night.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, upon their arrival, authorities encountered and detailed 56 year old Monte Eckles. When they entered the home, officers found 62 year old Leallen Bergman dead from apparent stab wounds.

Authorities arrested Eckles on charges of 1st degree murder and took him to the Winnebago County Jail.

The investigation is being handled by the Britt Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Roughly 3,700 customers are without power in Mankato and North Mankato.
Power outage impacting thousands of customers in Mankato area

Latest News

Genesis Classical Academy, in Winnebago, MN, is hosting its Spring Fling event on Sat., Apr. 1,...
Genesis Classical Academy announces Spring Fling event
St. Peter was named as a Smart Energy Provider by the American Public Power Association for...
City of St. Peter celebrates being named a ‘Smart Energy Provider’
Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar will be holding a virtual press conference today to bring more...
Sen. Klobuchar to lead virtual conference on rare diseases
Olivia man pleads guilty to 3rd degree murder in overdose case