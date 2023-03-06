Iowa man arrested for 1st degree murder of woman in Britt

BRITT, Iowa (KEYC) - A Britt, Iowa man has been arrested for 1st degree murder for the stabbing death of a woman on Saturday.

The Britt Police were called to a disturbance at a home on 4th street southeast just after 7:00 Saturday night.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, upon their arrival, authorities encountered and detailed 56 year old Monte Eckles. When they entered the home, officers found 62 year old Leallen Bergman dead from apparent stab wounds.

Authorities arrested Eckles on charges of 1st degree murder and took him to the Winnebago County Jail.

The investigation is being handled by the Britt Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

