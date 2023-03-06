Landline to discontinue service from Mankato to MSP Airport

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Landline will soon be discontinuing its shuttle service to Mankato from the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.

Landline provides a shuttle connecting the MSP Airport and cities across Minnesota.

The service announced back in October that the service had been extended to May 31 of this year, but in a message to customers announced that the Mankato service would be discontinued on March 18, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.