Landline to discontinue service from Mankato to MSP Airport

Landline service from the MSU Mankato campus and from the Courtyard by Mariott hotel by the River Hills Mall to the MSP Airport appears to be ending March 18, 2023.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Landline will soon be discontinuing its shuttle service to Mankato from the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.

Landline provides a shuttle connecting the MSP Airport and cities across Minnesota.

The service announced back in October that the service had been extended to May 31 of this year, but in a message to customers announced that the Mankato service would be discontinued on March 18, 2023.

