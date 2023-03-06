Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man holds suspect at gunpoint after catching him in garage, sheriff says

Raymond Earl Flack and Emily Abigail Bush were arrested after they allegedly tried to rob a...
Raymond Earl Flack and Emily Abigail Bush were arrested after they allegedly tried to rob a homeowner in Madison Township, Ohio.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio homeowner held a suspect at gunpoint after he caught the alleged robber in his garage, the sheriff says.

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones says deputies were called Sunday to a home in Madison Township after someone reported the incident, according to WXIX.

The homeowner, who is a concealed carry permit holder, held 29-year-old Raymond Earl Flack, of Middletown, at gunpoint after the suspect tried to cut the safe in the homeowner’s garage, said Jones in a news release.

Jones said Flack fled on foot and met up with the second suspect, 29-year-old Emily Abigail Bush, who was driving a white Ford truck.

Deputies later located the truck and conducted a felony stop, Jones said. The victim identified the suspects, who were taken into custody.

Flack is charged with burglary, safecracking, possessing criminal tools and criminal damaging, according to the sheriff. Bush is charged with complicity to Flack’s four alleged crimes.

Jail records show both suspects were being held at the Middletown City Jail. They are expected to make their first court appearances Monday.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Roughly 3,700 customers are without power in Mankato and North Mankato.
Power outage impacting thousands of customers in Mankato area

Latest News

The police department in Bolingbrook, Illinois, said in a statement that officers responded to...
Police say 3 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Illinois home
An apparent bird strike forces a Southwest Airlines flight to return to Havana, Cuba, on Sunday.
Florida flight returns to Cuba after birds cause engine fire
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
An apparent bird strike forces a Southwest Airlines flight to return to Havana, Cuba, on Sunday.
RAW: Bird strike causes smoke in cabin on flight