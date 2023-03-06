Your Photos
Mankato, North Mankato advance EAB removal projects

The city of Mankato kicked off an ash tree management project along Balcerzak Drive. The...
The city of Mankato kicked off an ash tree management project along Balcerzak Drive. The project will impact 152 ash trees or 85% of all trees along the roadway.(KEYC News Now)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the emerald ash borer being discovered in 39 counites, the Cities of Mankato and North Mankato are advancing on their projects to fight the tree-killing insect.

“Emerald ash borer was found in Mankato in late 2022. It’s devastating to ash trees that aren’t treated. So the city is being proactive by taking out about 200 trees per year just to reduce and spread out the impact,” said Justin Lundborg, Natural Resources Specialist with the City of Mankato

The city of Mankato kicked off an ash tree management project along Balcerzak Drive. The project will impact 152 ash trees. 85% of all trees along the roadway.

“Highly used streets and sidewalks, but also there are a lot of ash trees on one street, which is rare in town. So that’s why we’re focused here right now. Generally, we spread our removals out throughout the entire Community focusing a handful of removals out of every neighborhood every year,” said Lundborg.

In the next few weeks, the city of Mankato is removing over 90 trees. The city of North Mankato is working on their removal plan. They will be cutting 80 ash trees.

As we approach the most active time of the year for the EAB, from May to September, The cities ask residents to prepare.

“Right now is a really important time to just take stock and what you have if you do have an ash tree come up with a plan. If you are going to treat it. You should start that this summer. If you’re going to remove it the sooner you remove it the cheaper it will be and most importantly get some new trees planted because we will be losing a lot of our community forest,” said Justin Lundborg, Natural Resources Specialist with the City of Mankato

The city says the crews will be working all week on taking trees down on Balcerzak Drive.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

