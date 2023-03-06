Your Photos
Sen. Klobuchar to lead virtual conference on rare diseases

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar will be holding a virtual press conference today to bring more attention to Americans living with rare diseases.
By Michael McShane
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WASHINGTON - Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar will be holding a virtual press conference today to bring more attention to Americans living with rare diseases.

Senator Klobuchar is the co-chair of the bipartisan Rare Disease Congressional Caucus.

She will be joined by Abbey Hauser, a rare disease advocate who lives with Classical Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. Representatives from Mayo Clinic and Every-Life Foundation for Rare Diseases will also be involved in the conference.

There are over 10 thousand known rare diseases affecting 30 million Americans. Currently, fewer than 5 percent of rare diseases have a treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

