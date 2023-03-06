Your Photos
Snow accumulation continues overnight

Monday AM commutes likely impacted
Emily Merz's Sunday Evening Forecast 3/5/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’ve seen a mix of rain and snow throughout the day today, transitioning to mostly snow in the evening. We are expecting accumulation to continue throughout the overnight.

We’ve accumulated about 1-2 inches of snow so far, and roads are slippery. Another 1-2 inches is likely to fall through the night into tomorrow morning. Crews are working hard to clear the roads, but slushy and slippery conditions are likely tomorrow morning. You will want to leave some extra time for your morning commute.

Snow is expected to make its way out of the area around lunchtime tomorrow, then we will have dry conditions through most of Tuesday.

Temperatures tonight will be in the lower 30s, and we will only warm up a few degrees into the mid 30s tomorrow.

Later this week, more snow chances are in the forecast leading up to next weekend. We are watching a possible system late this week, but it is still too far out to know any details. Temperatures are expected to remain around average throughout the week, cooling off just a bit leading into next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

