A snowy week ahead

After some weekend slush and snow, we are off to a relatively low-key start to the week. However, that will change quickly as our weather pattern becomes much more active later this week. Light snow is likely through most of Wednesday, with a more significant system in the works for Thursday and Friday that could bring several inches of snow. We’re keeping an eye on the potential for even more snow on Saturday and Sunday.

An area of high pressure will keep us dry through Tuesday, but the jet stream will be overhead, providing just enough lift to keep us mostly cloudy. The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with temps dropping into the mid 20s. Tuesday will be very similar to today with quite a few clouds and high temps returning to the mid to upper 30s.

The jet stream will still be right over our heads on Wednesday and will strengthen a bit, which will give us just enough lift for some light snow. Light snow will fall from late Tuesday night through most of the day Wednesday, with about an inch possible by the time it ends Wednesday night.

A more significant system will move across the Midwest late Thursday through much of Friday, bringing even more snow to our neck of the woods. It is still early, but as of right now I think that at least a few inches of snow is a possibility. There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty in regard to the system’s track and snowfall amounts. Our different data sources are spewing out a wide range of potential outcomes for this one. So for now, just keep it on your radar. We will be tracking the late-week snow potential closely and will have updates as things develop.

Long-range models are hinting at yet another chance of light snow this coming weekend. We’re almost a week away from this one. Stay tuned for updates.

