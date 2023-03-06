State seeking volunteers for collecting precipitation data

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota Climatology Office is looking for volunteers to help monitor Minnesota’s rainfall amounts.

The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network aims to fill in vacancies left by state measuring methods to gain a more accurate grasp of the climate across the state.

Residents are asked to use rain gauges to report rainfall totals in their own backyard.

The Climatology Office said that the CoCoRaHS is vital to accurately measuring Minnesota’s climate, as precipitation can vary greatly between areas, and volunteer measuring leaves no part of Minnesota unmeasured.

”The CoCoRaHS data has proved invaluable in allowing us to identify where the heaviest snowfalls occurred, and that’s huge for identifying what areas are vulnerable to flooding come spring time,” said state climatologist Luigi Romolo.

More information can be found on https://www.cocorahs.org/.

