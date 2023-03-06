Winter continues with several snow chances this week, weekend

Following a wet start to the week with a rain/snow mix, snow chances return by the middle of this week and will continue nearly every day heading into and through the upcoming weekend.

Today will start off with a light, lingering rain/snow mix across the area. Due to the wet snow we got overnight into Monday morning, roads are very slick as they have patches of slush. Slush is one of the worst winter weather driving hazards as it is deceiving, in the sense that slush is extremely slick and can give your vehicle a pull one way or the other. It is advised to not drive distracted and have full control of your vehicle with both hands on the wheel to prevent any possible pulling. We are also dealing with morning fog due to mild temperatures hovering in the low to mid-30s. A light rain/snow mix may continue on and off through the mid to late morning hours in portions of the area. Mild temperatures will continue through the afternoon in the mid-30s with a breeze up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible. Areas of fog may return tonight as skies remain cloudy and temperatures dip into the low to mid-20s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will remain on the gloomy side with mild temperatures. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures will continue to hover in the mid-30s through the afternoon hours. Tuesday night will remain cloudy with light snow possible after midnight as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be the start of the snowy end to the week and upcoming weekend. Snow chances will start off rather light through the early morning hours before becoming more consistent throughout the remainder of the day. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s with a breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Snow will be very wet and heavy due to the mild temperatures through the afternoon hours. The good news is, snow accumulation will be light with a range of 1 to 3 inches possible. Temperatures will dip into the upper-20s by Thursday morning.

Snow will continue throughout Thursday despite mild temperatures. Thursday will also be the day we see the bulk of the snow with the greatest totals/accumulation expected in the area. Temperatures will rise into the mid-30s with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible at times. This means blowing snow is possible along with reduced visibility at times. Snow totals are varying for Thursday night into Friday as of right now, though it is looking like we could see more than 4 to 5 inches possible by Friday morning as temperatures dip into the mid-20s overnight.

Friday we will continue to see lighter snow in the area despite temperatures hovering in the low-30s. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times. Snow will come to an end for a while late Friday evening, leaving behind cloudy skies and temperatures dipping into the mid-teens by Saturday morning.

Saturday will start off on the cloudy side with snow returning late Saturday night. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s by the afternoon hours with winds continuing to reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Saturday night we will see light snow return to the area and continue overnight as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Sunday morning.

Early Sunday morning is when we will also change our clocks! We will spring forward one hour. Though we lose an hour of sleep during this change, the good news is we will start to see sunsets after 7 pm!

Sunday will continue with cloudy skies and light snow on and off throughout the day. Temperatures will rise into the low-30s by the afternoon hours with winds continuing to reach up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Snow will be very spotty and become much lighter overnight as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Monday morning.

Early next week we could continue to see flurries to very light snow scattered across the area. Temperatures will remain cooler than average with highs hovering in the upper-20s and low-30s with cloudy skies sticking around. Winds will also continue to be breezy ranging between 10 and 20 mph with gusts ranging between 20 and 30 mph. Temperatures overnight early next week will hover in the upper-teens and low-20s.

