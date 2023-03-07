BEC Veteran’s Service Officer to testify before Congress

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A representative for Blue Earth County Veterans Service will be heading to Washington D.C. to testify before Congress.

Veterans Service Officer Michael Mclaughlin is the appointed Legislative Director for the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers.

He will be speaking in front of a joint hearing before the Senate and House Committees on Veterans’ Affairs.

Mclaughlin will be advocating for improved federal support and communication for county and local governmental veterans services.

This is the first time that counties have been asked to testify before the joint Senate and House session.

