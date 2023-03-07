Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Gov. Walz signs ‘Drivers Licenses for All’ bill into law

Gov. TIm Walz, surrounded by the bill's chief authors and hundreds of advocates for the...
Gov. TIm Walz, surrounded by the bill's chief authors and hundreds of advocates for the legislation officially repealed the restriction that barred undocumented immigrants from receiving a license.(KEYC News Now)
By Quinn Gorham KEYC
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, Minnesota’s governor restored the right to have a drivers license for an estimated 95,000 Minnesotans.

The “drivers Licenses for all” bill as it’s been called, repeals a post-9/11 law that barred undocumented immigrants from receiving a license.

Since that law’s passage in 2003, DFL’ers have been working to restore that right but they claim legislative gridlock has prevented them from doing so.

Today Walz, surrounded by the bill’s chief authors and hundreds of advocates for the legislation officially repealed the restriction.

Walz lauded the efforts of his fellow DFL’ers for passing the bill, and called for action to do the same on a federal level.

“We need the federal government to be good partners and get true reform so the folks that want to call Minnesota home be here, We welcome them, want them here and want to make that process easier for them,” said Gov. Tim Walz.

While state Republicans have expressed concerns that the bill was rushed and could be used for things like voting, Walz refuted those claims, saying the state does not require licenses to cast a ballot.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Roughly 3,700 customers are without power in Mankato and North Mankato.
Power outage impacting thousands of customers in Mankato area

Latest News

The public is invited to attend an open house on March 15th from 5 to 7 p.m. at the St. Peter...
Highway 22-Dodd Road open house set in St. Peter
Blue Earth County veterans service officer speaks before a Senate committee in July 2022.
BEC Veteran’s Service Officer to testify before Congress
Winter weather returns with light snow becoming heavier by the end of the week.
KEYC News Now This Morning Update 3-7-2023 - clipped version
The Sleepy Eye girls basketball team battles Sleepy Eye St. Mary's in the section semifinals at...
Hesse unstoppable in Sleepy Eye’s win over rival St. Mary’s