Highway 22-Dodd Road open house set in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants your input on potential road designs for Highway 22 and Dodd Road in St. Peter.

The project is a partnership between MnDot, the city of St. Peter and Nicollet County.

The purpose is to improve safety and mobility along Hwy 22 and Dodd Road.

The public is invited to attend an open house on Wednesday, March 15th from 5 to 7 p.m. at the St. Peter Community Center.

Residents can arrive anytime to review concepts, talk with project staff, and share input.

