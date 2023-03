MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial girls basketball team battled New Richland Hartland Ellendale Geneva Monday night for a spot in this year’s Section 2AA title game.

LCWM wins by a final of 68-33.

Knights will take the floor in the section championship game this Friday at 8:00 in the evening.

