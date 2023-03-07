Man arrested following stabbing in Madelia

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - A man is behind bars after authorities say he stabbed another man at a Madelia mobile home Monday afternoon.

Madelia police and Watonwan County deputies responded at 12:45 p.m. to a report of a stabbing at a mobile home on 5th Street NW.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man with multiple stab wounds to his arm and chest. He was taken to Madelia Health and later to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. According to police, his condition is stable.

In a release, police say the victim identified David Reyna as his attacker. Police say Reyna fled the scene after the stabbing, but he was later located in South Bend Township and arrested.

Reyna is in the Watonwan County Jail awaiting charges and authorities say there is no ongoing danger to the public.

