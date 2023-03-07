Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man arrested following stabbing in Madelia

Madelia police and Watonwan County deputies responded at 12:45 p.m. to a report of a stabbing...
Madelia police and Watonwan County deputies responded at 12:45 p.m. to a report of a stabbing at a mobile home on 5th Street NW.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - A man is behind bars after authorities say he stabbed another man at a Madelia mobile home Monday afternoon.

Madelia police and Watonwan County deputies responded at 12:45 p.m. to a report of a stabbing at a mobile home on 5th Street NW.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man with multiple stab wounds to his arm and chest. He was taken to Madelia Health and later to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. According to police, his condition is stable.

In a release, police say the victim identified David Reyna as his attacker. Police say Reyna fled the scene after the stabbing, but he was later located in South Bend Township and arrested.

Reyna is in the Watonwan County Jail awaiting charges and authorities say there is no ongoing danger to the public.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Roughly 3,700 customers are without power in Mankato and North Mankato.
Power outage impacting thousands of customers in Mankato area

Latest News

The Sleepy Eye girls basketball team battles Sleepy Eye St. Mary's in the section semifinals at...
Hesse unstoppable in Sleepy Eye’s win over rival St. Mary’s
Residents are asked to use rain gauges to report rainfall totals in their own backyard.
State seeking volunteers for collecting precipitation data
With the emerald ash borer being discovered in 39 counites, the Cities of Mankato and North...
Mankato, North Mankato advance EAB removal projects
A gutter draining water
State seeking volunteers for collecting precipitation data